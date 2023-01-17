Watch CBS News

Customers happy to see Co Tu open again

It was a welcome as warm as a bowl of Pho. Co Tu, a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington, proved its strength opening its doors back up to customers on Tuesday, less than two months after a shooting that left one customer dead, and a server injured.
