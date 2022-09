“Be The Match Gala” raises money, awareness for those with blood cancer Every year, hundreds of our friends and neighbors are diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. But, a cure exists to help them. Friday night, more money and awareness will be raised to help even more people. WCCO’s Mike Augustyniak reports from the Depot in Minneapolis where he's set to host the Be the Match Gala. He explains his personal connection to the cause.