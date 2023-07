Chef Soleil Ramirez, from Arepa Bar in Midtown Global Market, introduces the Smoked Beef Arepa, Yuca Sticks and Cocada Drink.

Arepa Bar previews their Minnesota State Fair food offerings Chef Soleil Ramirez, from Arepa Bar in Midtown Global Market, introduces the Smoked Beef Arepa, Yuca Sticks and Cocada Drink.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On