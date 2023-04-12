Watch CBS News

80-year-old Minnesotan works hard to attain GED

Students at the Hutchinson Adult Basic Education center are there to learn English as a second language, and many are working towards their GED. But one student who walked through the doors nearly two years ago is a little different.
