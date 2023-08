1. SMSC Wacipi in Shakopee 2. Anoka Food Truck Festival 3. Record Breaking boat parade at Lake Minnetonka 4. Corn Fest at Valleyfair

4 Things to Do Today: August 19, 2023 1. SMSC Wacipi in Shakopee 2. Anoka Food Truck Festival 3. Record Breaking boat parade at Lake Minnetonka 4. Corn Fest at Valleyfair

