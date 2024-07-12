Watch CBS News

10 p.m. forecast for Friday, July 12, 2024

We have two WCCO Next Weather Alerts in place for Saturday and Sunday. High heat and high humidity are on tap for this weekend, with a chance for some more rain. Mike Augustyniak breaks down what our weekend forecast looks like.
