Zebra mussel larvae found in Lake Gervais, Spoon Lake

Minneapolis’ Lake Street sees 2 mass shootings in 1 day, and more headlines

Minneapolis’ Lake Street sees 2 mass shootings in 1 day, and more headlines

Minneapolis’ Lake Street sees 2 mass shootings in 1 day, and more headlines

Zebra mussel larvae have been found in two lakes in the Twin Cities, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.

The larvae, which are also called veligers, were found in Lake Gervais and Spoon Lake. The lakes are part of the Phalen chain of lakes between Little Canada and Maplewood.

So far, the DNR says it has not found any adult zebra mussels, but because of the presence of veligers, the lakes will be listed as "infested" with zebra mussels. Kohlman and Keller lakes, which are connected to Gervais and Spoon lakes, will also be listed as "infested."

The department says it will sample Round Lake and Lake Phalen for veligers during peak season next year.

Zebra mussels are a prohibited invasive species native to eastern Europe and western Russia, according to the DNR. The adult mussels have a striped, D-shaped shell and attach to hard surfaces underwater.

Adult zebra mussels attached to a native mussel. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Anyone who finds a zebra mussel should contact the DNR. The department also issued a reminder that Minnesota law requires boaters to clean and drain all watercraft.