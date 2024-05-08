Teenager sentenced to 130 months in prison for Zaria McKeever's murder

MINNEAPOLIS — The youngest person charged in the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever was sentenced on Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison.

Seventeen-year-old Foday Kamara was only 15 when he fatally shot McKeever inside her Brooklyn Park apartment on Nov. 8, 2022.

Erick Haynes, McKeever's ex-boyfriend and the father of her young child, was sentenced to life in prison last month for orchestrating her murder.

Foday Kamara HCSO

According to the criminal complaint, Kamara told investigators Haynes gave him a gun and ordered him and his brother John, who was 17 at the time, to scare McKeever's new boyfriend.

Kamara said after he entered McKeever's apartment, she approached him with a knife. He then shot her nine times and accidentally shot his brother in the foot. McKeever's boyfriend fled the apartment through a window and called 911.

Zaria McKeever and her child WCCO

Kamara pleaded guilty last month. As part of a plea deal, a second charge against him was dismissed, with the judge referencing his youth and the coercion used by Haynes for the downward sentencing of 130 months instead of 300 months. John Kamara was recently sentenced to two years in a juvenile correction facility.

Foday Kamara was originally offered a plea deal by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, who wanted him and his brother to undergo rehabilitation instead of serving time in prison.

Erick Haynes Hennepin County

McKeever's family was outraged and successfully lobbied Gov. Tim Walz to intervene and reroute the case to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison without Moriarty's approval — a move that hadn't been seen in the state for decades.

Moriarty called the move "undemocratic" and the Minnesota Chapter of the National Lawyers Guild criticized the governor's move as one "based on political expedience."