Erick Haynes to be sentenced Friday for death of Zaria McKeever

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Erick Haynes will be sentenced on Friday for the 2022 shooting death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever, the mother of his 1-year-old child.

Haynes brought a gun to McKeever's Brooklyn Park apartment on Nov. 8, 2022, and ordered two teenage brothers to kill her new boyfriend, as well as McKeever herself if she got in the way. The teens kicked in the apartment door, and while McKeever's new boyfriend jumped out the window, she was shot dead, charging documents state.

Two other adults — 24-year-old Eriana Haynes and 24-year-old Tavion James — pleaded guilty to charges related to helping after the homicide.

The two minors charged in the case, including 17-year-old Foday Kamara, took plea deals outside of court. Kamara is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Zaria McKeever WCCO

McKeever's loved ones will gather at 10:30 a.m. Friday for a pre-trial prayer at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis.

Kamara was originally offered a plea deal by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, led by Mary Moriarty, that would've spared him prison time. Moriarty said she wanted Kamara and his brother to undergo rehabilitation while focusing on getting Haynes the most prison time possible.

The move outraged McKeever's family, and for the first time in 30 years, Gov. Tim Walz intervened and rerouted the case to the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison without Moriarty's approval.

"The facts are so far outside of what is expected, what community standards are, that anybody who is the victim of a premeditated murder, there cannot be a minimal disposition for the people who did it, and so that's why we're involved," Ellison told WCCO's Esme Murphy in April 2023.

Moriarty called the move "undemocratic" and the Minnesota Chapter of the National Lawyers Guild criticized the governor's move as one "based on political expedience."