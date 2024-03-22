Teen charged with shooting, killing Zaria McKeever pleads guilty

Teen to be tried as adult in murder of Zaria McKeever

MINNEAPOLIS — A 17-year-old pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 23-year-old Zaria McKeever while appearing in adult court on Friday afternoon.

Foday Kamara was 15 when McKeever's ex-boyfriend Erick Haynes allegedly instructed him and his brother to beat up McKeever's new boyfriend. McKeever was the father of Haynes' 1-year-old child, and Haynes was upset that their relationship had ended, charging documents said.

Kamara was charged as an adult on Tuesday with two counts of second-degree murder in the November 2022 shooting. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree intentional murder, and agreed to testify against Haynes and two other adults charged in the case. The trial against the three adults is scheduled to begin on April 1. The Attorney General's office suggested Kamara be sentenced to 130 months.

Kamara hasn't been formally sentenced, however, and the plea deal is a significant downwards departure. The presumptive sentence for aiding and abetting second-degree murder is 306 months, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

McKeever's family argued that the original plea deal — which had Kamara and his brother serving two years at a Red Wing juvenile program — did not amount to justice served for McKeever. They expressed their dissatisfaction with Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty's decision, which led Gov. Tim Walz to assign Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the case.

It marked the first time in 30 years that the Minnesota AG's office took over a criminal case without the greenlight from the county attorney. Moriarty called the takeover "undemocratic."

According to the criminal complaint, Haynes gave Kamara a gun on Nov. 8, 2022, and Kamara told investigators that he and his brother entered McKeever's Brooklyn Park apartment. He tried to get past McKeever, but she approached him with a knife. That's when he shot her a total of nine times, and shot his brother in the foot, charges stated. The two then fled the apartment.

McKeever's boyfriend was able to escape through the bathroom window and call 911.

Haynes was indicted on first-degree murder. Two other adults who allegedly took Kamara's brother to the hospital after the shooting have also been charged.

On Friday, Moriarty's office argued that the goal of prosecuting those responsible for McKeever's death was to "aggressively seek a conviction and lengthy prison sentence for the adult who orchestrated this horrific crime of domestic violence."

"At the same time," the statement goes on to read, "we sought to hold the two teenagers involved accountable in a way that protected the public and accounted for their age, trauma history, and role in the offense. Unfortunately, today's plea deal fails to allow Mr. Kamara to complete the treatment that experts said he needed, while allowing him to be released from prison when he is just 23 years old."

"Zaria McKeever was a loving mother, wonderful daughter, awesome sister, and loyal friend. Her murder continues to be both shocking and heartbreaking for her family and all who loved her," said Ellison. "One of the young defendants has now taken responsibility for his role in Zaria's murder, and he is being held accountable."

Kamara will be formally sentenced at a later date.

