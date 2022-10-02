Yuya Yoshida, Jessica Watychowicz win Twin Cities Marathon

MINNEAPOLIS -- Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz were the winners of the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning.

Yoshida, a 25-year-old from Japan, was the men's winner, finishing with an unofficial time of 2:11:28.

Thirty-one-year-old Watychowicz's unofficial time was 2:33:09.

26 miles in and it's not even lunch time! https://t.co/9kZxgui3bH pic.twitter.com/y3Ygi19KLp — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) October 2, 2022

The marathon started at 8 a.m. near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The runners made their way around the chain of lakes, along the Mississippi River and end at the State Capitol in St. Paul.