Yuya Yoshida, Jessica Watychowicz win Twin Cities Marathon

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz were the winners of the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning.

Yoshida, a 25-year-old from Japan, was the men's winner, finishing with an unofficial time of 2:11:28.

Thirty-one-year-old Watychowicz's unofficial time was 2:33:09.

The marathon started at 8 a.m. near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The runners made their way around the chain of lakes, along the Mississippi River and end at the State Capitol in St. Paul.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 11:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

