Yuya Yoshida, Jessica Watychowicz win Twin Cities Marathon
MINNEAPOLIS -- Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz were the winners of the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning.
Yoshida, a 25-year-old from Japan, was the men's winner, finishing with an unofficial time of 2:11:28.
Thirty-one-year-old Watychowicz's unofficial time was 2:33:09.
The marathon started at 8 a.m. near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The runners made their way around the chain of lakes, along the Mississippi River and end at the State Capitol in St. Paul.
