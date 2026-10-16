Young man killed in south Minneapolis alley shooting, police say

A young man is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting in a south Minneapolis alley late Thursday evening, according to police.

Minneapolis police say officers responded at around 11:30 p.m. to the report of a man down and bleeding in an alley on the 2600 block of Third Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Despite treatment at the scene, he died. Police have yet to identify him.

No arrests have been made, police said. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Minneapolis police by email or calling 612-673-5845 and leaving a voicemail. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers.