Company donates supplies to Minneapolis elementary school to ensure no student feels left behind

At Jenny Lind Elementary in Minneapolis, there were sounds of excitement and looks of surprise as students opened packs of school supplies Wednesday morning.

"I still have mine from last year, and all the supplies are very good," said River Rogers.

More importantly, the packs are leveling the playing field.

"I think it's very generous, because I think some kids at the school don't have some money for school supplies. I think it's good so they have resources and so they could complete tasks that other kids could," said Rogers.

Making sure no student feels left out is at the heart of school and office supply company Yoobi.

"We know if we can hit students at this critical point, it helps change the trajectory of their life. It changes how they can think about themselves, their own creativity, their own self-expression," said Sarah Leinberger, vice president and head of marketing for Yoobi.

The company's mission is simple. For every item purchased, one is donated to a classroom in need. Since 2014, that's added up to a milestone 100 million supplies donated.

Yoobi works with Target and the Kids in Need foundation to reach schools where teachers often dig into their own pockets.

"I would not even want to add up how much I've spent in the last 16 years" said Pre-K teacher Britt Anderson.

Anderson said having supplies in her classroom and for students to take home makes a real difference.

Yoobi products are available at retailers including Target, Amazon and at Yoobi.com.