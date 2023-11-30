Guess which Minnesota burger spot made Yelp's Top 100 list

MINNEAPOLIS — Consumer review website Yelp recently released its list of the 100 best burger spots in America, and you may be surprised to learn which Minnesota eatery made the list.

World Street Kitchen, the Minneapolis spot that serves a variety of street foods from across the globe, came in at No. 49 on the list. It's the only Minnesota restaurant mentioned.

Yelp only wrote about the top 20 burgers on the list, but multiple reviews on the site mention WSK's sweet onion stuffed falafel burger as a standout.

"Folks — do yourself a favor and get your butt over [to] the WSK for the falafel burger," one diner wrote. "I love meat just as much as the next carnivore but this burger was ... my God ... just downright amazing. The flavors were incredible and I didn't want the experience to end."

The menu also sports a beef kofta burger.

The No. 1 burger spot in the USA, according to Yelp, is Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta.

Yelp said its methodology for the list was to identify spots with a lot of reviews mentioning "burgers," then rank those restaurants based on review volume, ratings and other factors.

World Street Kitchen's placement over some well-loved Minnesota burger spots — Parlour and Revival in Minneapolis, Saint Dinette in St. Paul; this all without even wading into the Jucy Lucy debate — may rankle some local foodie feathers. After all, according to USA Today, Minneapolis is one of the country's best cities for burgers.

A few years back, WCCO viewers selected King's Place in Miesville as the state's best burger spot. Matt's Bar in Minneapolis and Lion's Tap in Eden Prairie were also among the finalists.