Crews search for Minnesota man missing in Yellowstone National Park

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews at Yellowstone National Park are searching for a young man from Minnesota who has not been heard from for nearly a week.

Officials say 22-year-old Austin King was last heard from on Tuesday, Sept. 17 when he called his friends and family from the summit of Eagle Peak in Wyoming.

King, who is originally from Winona, Minnesota, is a concession employee who works in Yellowstone. He failed to arrive for his boat pickup on Friday afternoon after his planned seven-day trip to summit Eagle Peak, park officials said.

During King's summit, he described encountering fog, rain, sleet, hail and windy conditions.

Austin King Yellowstone National Park

Crews began their search for King on Saturday morning. Later that same day, rescuers reported finding King's camp and personal effects in the upper Howell Creek area.

More than 20 ground searchers, two helicopters, unmanned air systems and a search dog team participated in efforts to find King on Sunday.

Rescue crews will continue to search for King in the vicinity of Eagle Peak, Eagle Pass Mountain Creek Trail and Eagle Creek Trailhead.

King is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on King's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center at 307-244-2643.