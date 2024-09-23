Yelloh, formerly known as Schwan's, to end operations in November

MINNEAPOLIS — The once-popular frozen food home delivery company, Yelloh, better known as Schwan's Home Delivery, is ceasing operations before the end of the year.

The Minesota-based company announced Monday that it would close its doors in November after 72 years in business.

Yelloh cited economic and market forces as well as changing consumer lifestyles for its decision.

"The current Yelloh team has worked hard against external headwinds such as the nationwide staffing challenges and crushing food supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic," Michael Ziebell, a Yelloh board member, said.

Ziebell called the decision "heartbreaking" and went on to say that digital shopping "replaced the personal, at-the-door customer interaction that was the hallmark of the company."

"Our concern is now for our employees and caring for them as we all come to terms with the fact that this business – that served millions of families and provided a livelihood for thousands over the decades – has regrettably run its life cycle," Ziebell said.

CEO Bernardo Santana said he is "thankful" for Yelloh's customers and expressed his gratitude for the company's employees.

"It has been our utmost pleasure and honor to serve our customers their favorite meals and frozen treats," Santana said.

The company was founded in Marshall, Minnesota in 1952 and employs about 1,100 nationwide. A total of 176 employees in Minnesota will be laid off and will be paid through Nov. 22, according to the State Rapid Response Team.

Schwan's Home Delivery rebranded as Yelloh in 2022.

Products can continue to be purchased from Yelloh trucks until Nov. 8.