The family of Yaseen Abumayyaleh is grieving after a deadly fireworks accident

A family is grappling with grief after a fireworks tragedy claimed the life of 23-year-old Yaseen Abumayyaleh.

His cousin, Abdullah Eisa says Abumayyaleh was a community giant, an accomplished realtor, a devoted student in his faith and someone who poured into others.

"He was a visionary, he had a lot of ideas and honestly, the sky was the limit for him," Eisa said.

Early Sunday morning, Eisa's role model was taken from him.

The Lake Johanna Fire Department says first responders were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the rooftop of an abandoned building off County Road I on the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant site in Shoreview, Minnesota.

Abumayyaleh's family say he was lighting off a mortar style firework while holding it in the air when it exploded. He later died at the hospital.

"We didn't realize how much we relied on him," he said.

His impact was impossible to miss at his funeral on Tuesday, where his family says thousands came to honor his life.

Eisa said the family has also heard from people far beyond Minnesota.

"He knew people all the way from Australia to Canada," Eisa said." Yaseen would be the first one to host them at his house."

While the family continues to mourn, they're asking people to remember him for how he lived not the tragedy that took his life.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety say while fireworks related deaths are rare there have been three since 2021.