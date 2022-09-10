Xcel Energy Day of Service continues as volunteers plant trees

MINNEAPOLIS – Dozens of staff volunteers from Xcel Energy visited the park that bears the company name Saturday, where they worked to plant close to 100 trees.

The event, part of the company's Day of Service, is meant to beautify the park that sits near their Mississippi River plant.

"My kids play baseball here. This is a local community park," said Xcel Energy CEO Bob Frenzel. "We started working with the local Minneapolis Recreation and Parks board to start a project. Next thing you know, it's come to fruition today."

"Ultimately, all the trees that we add eventually contribute to the overall canopy of the city," said Minneapolis Director of Forestry Ralph Sievert. "The more canopy the city has, the more quantifiable benefits you can get from the trees."

The event was just one of a number of Day of Service Events taking place throughout the city Saturday. The stretch of volunteerism concludes on Sunday, Sep. 11.

"The company has a history of giving back to the communities where we live and work," Frenzel said. "I think it's part of the culture of the company."

