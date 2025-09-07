Pickup truck driver fatally strikes northern Minnesota girl riding bicycle

Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating after a man driving a pickup truck hit and killed a young girl on a bicycle Friday evening.

An off-duty patrol officer with the Cloquet Police Department called dispatch at 5:10 p.m. to report a child had been struck by a pickup truck in Wrenshall, according to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

While waiting for first responders to arrive, the off-duty officer rendered aid to the girl and coordinated the response to the crash scene.

Depuites say the victim, an 11-year-old girl, had been riding her bike on Broadway Street near Crestwood Drive when a vehicle struck her. The driver of the truck, a 49-year-old man from Summerville, South Carolina, cooperated with investigators and had no signs of impairment, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was transported to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis by Life Link III due to the severity of her injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts, authorities say the girl died at the hospital.

Wrenshall is located about 21 miles southwest of Duluth.