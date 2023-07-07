Watch CBS News
World's Championship Hamel Rodeo Bull Riding Bonanza

/ CBS Minnesota

The World's Championship Hamel Rodeo Bull Riding Bonanza started last night and goes on all weekend.

The event promises fun for the whole family to enjoy outside on a summer night or afternoon.

There's bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

Shayla Reaves was live at Corcoran Lions Park where the Hamel Rodeo takes place every year.

You can go to the Hamel Rodeo tonight, tomorrow night, and Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. They also have a 1 p.m. matinee Saturday.

