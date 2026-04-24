World War II soldier from New Ulm to be laid to rest after DNA identification

A Minnesota family is finally welcoming home a war hero they waited more than 80 years to find.

U.S. Army Captain Willibald C. Bianchi of New Ulm, Minnesota, served as commander of Company D, 1st Battalion, 45th Infantry Regiment, Philippine Scouts, on the Bataan Peninsula in the Philippines.

Bianchi stared down the enemy in World War II, survived the Bataan Death March and endured years as a prisoner of war before dying in friendly fire. His actions earned him the nation's highest decoration, the Medal of Honor.

Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel.

Bianchi's remains were unidentifiable and buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Modern DNA testing changed that.

A 2018 sample from Bianchi's sister and other relatives helped scientists identify his remains in 2025. The discovery finally answered the question his family had for decades: Where was he?

On Friday, his remains arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's Armed Forces Services Center.

"It's been 85 years this month that our Uncle Bill left U.S soil and he's coming back today," said Scott Torpey, Bianchi's nephew.

Bianchi will be laid to rest in his hometown of New Ulm next weekend.

The Brown County Historical Society is also marking the moment with an exhibit dedicated to his life and service.