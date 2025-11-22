Officials investigating workplace death at Twin Cities manufacturing plant

State safety inspectors are investigating after a work related accident resulted in a fatality at an Eagan, Minnesota manufacturing facility.

According to Eagan police, officers were called to Thomson Reuters on Wescott Road at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration say they are investigating the incident, but could not provide further information. Eagan police also confirm they are investigating.

Thomson Reuters released a statement that said:

Following a serious accident at our manufacturing facility in Eagan, Minnesota on November 18, 2025, we regret to confirm the death of one of our team members. We are devastated by this loss and extend our deepest condolences to the family. The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority, and we continue to work closely with the relevant authorities as part of their reviews. Our thoughts are with the loved ones, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

The nature of the incident has not been released.