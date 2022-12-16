Watch CBS News
Workers at 2 Starbucks locations in Minnesota begin 3-day strike

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Workers at 2 Starbucks locations in Minnesota begin 3-day strike
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Starbucks workers at two Minnesota stores are walking off the job for three days.

Employees at the locations on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul and Silver Lake Road in St. Anthony are joining a hundred stores nationwide in the so-called "Double Down Strike."

Starbucks Workers United says they're protesting Starbucks' closure of union stores -- and that they want fair treatment. They allege that the National Labor Relations Board has issued more than 40 complaints against Starbucks.

Starbucks workers across the nation last went on strike Nov. 17. 

WCCO Staff
First published on December 16, 2022 / 6:54 AM

