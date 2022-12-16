Workers at 2 Starbucks locations in Minnesota begin 3-day strike

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Starbucks workers at two Minnesota stores are walking off the job for three days.

Employees at the locations on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul and Silver Lake Road in St. Anthony are joining a hundred stores nationwide in the so-called "Double Down Strike."

Starbucks Workers United says they're protesting Starbucks' closure of union stores -- and that they want fair treatment. They allege that the National Labor Relations Board has issued more than 40 complaints against Starbucks.

Starbucks workers across the nation last went on strike Nov. 17.