Woodbury police arrest 4 suspects in connection to string of armed carjackings

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police say they arrested multiple people, including a minor, in connection to a string of armed carjackings across the metro.

The Woodbury Police Department says its officers located a stolen vehicle near the 9100 block of Hudson Road around 5 p.m. Saturday. The occupants were suspects of multiple armed carjackings in the metro as well as an ammo theft in Woodbury.

Officers quickly took three suspects into custody. A fourth suspect had not been in the vehicle, but was spotted nearby by police and then allegedly fled on foot.

Police say they were able to locate the fourth suspect on the 100 block of Jade Trail in Lake Elmo after a prolonged search and a tip from a citizen.

In total, three adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.