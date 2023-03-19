Watch CBS News
Crime

Woodbury police arrest 4 suspects in connection to string of armed carjackings

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of March 18, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of March 18, 2023 01:15

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police say they arrested multiple people, including a minor, in connection to a string of armed carjackings across the metro.

The Woodbury Police Department says its officers located a stolen vehicle near the 9100 block of Hudson Road around 5 p.m. Saturday. The occupants were suspects of multiple armed carjackings in the metro as well as an ammo theft in Woodbury.

Officers quickly took three suspects into custody. A fourth suspect had not been in the vehicle, but was spotted nearby by police and then allegedly fled on foot.

Police say they were able to locate the fourth suspect on the 100 block of Jade Trail in Lake Elmo after a prolonged search and a tip from a citizen.

In total, three adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 7:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.