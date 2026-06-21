Driver crashes car into several Woodbury townhomes, causes large gas leak

A driver caused a large gas leak after he struck several townhomes in the eastern Twin Cities metro late Saturday night.

The Woodbury Police Department says the crash happened on the 600 block of Kingfisher Lane around 11 p.m.

A car crashed into multiple townhomes on the 600 block of Kingfisher Lane in Woodbury, Minnesota, on June 20, 2026. WCCO

A gas line was struck, prompting several people to be evacuated from their homes out of an abundance of caution until it was contained.

The driver was taken to Regions Hospital for evaluation of injuries he sustained in the crash, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.