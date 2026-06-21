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Driver crashes car into several Woodbury townhomes, causes large gas leak

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

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A driver caused a large gas leak after he struck several townhomes in the eastern Twin Cities metro late Saturday night.

The Woodbury Police Department says the crash happened on the 600 block of Kingfisher Lane around 11 p.m.

woodbury-car-into-townhomes.png
A car crashed into multiple townhomes on the 600 block of Kingfisher Lane in Woodbury, Minnesota, on June 20, 2026. WCCO

A gas line was struck, prompting several people to be evacuated from their homes out of an abundance of caution until it was contained.

The driver was taken to Regions Hospital for evaluation of injuries he sustained in the crash, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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