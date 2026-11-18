After a year and a half of construction, Wood Lake Nature Center's new building is open to the public in Richfield, Minnesota.

"To finally open the doors and let people come in and explore has been pretty exciting," said center manager Paul Smithson. "Getting to chat with them and hear their excitement and see their excitement has been pretty awesome the first couple hours."

The new 17,000-square-foot space is a major upgrade. Inside, visitors can explore interactive exhibits, grab binoculars to bird watch and see animals up close.

"Just gives you a little immersive feel of being in the marsh," Smithson said.

Outside, a new observation deck overlooks the park, while a new playground gives kids another way to explore. For Jasmine Grabau and her son Rowan, the opening couldn't come soon enough.

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"We've been waiting for this to open. I brought him here when he was like 6-months-old, when they still had the old building, and he loved the exhibits that they had and everything, so I've been really excited waiting for it to open back up and everything," Grabau said.

The new building offers a modern and accessible space, with a goal of inspiring and deepening people's connection to nature.

"Oh I love it. It's very educational, actually. Really fun with the little kids, but also educational for the adults, too," said visitor Ashley Borud.

And while the building itself is new, the love for the park isn't.

"It grabs people in a way that I've not seen in other spaces," Smithson said.

Now, hoping to keep that sense of wonder alive for generations to come.

"The new updated mission statement of Wood Lake Nature Center is 'nurturing connection, inspiring curiosity and conserving nature in the heart of our city,'" said longtime volunteer Kathy Quick. "And I hope everyone will come out to this building to see how this mission is brought to fruition."

The center will host an open house on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.