2 women injured after being shot in vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis; no arrests
Two women are recovering after they were shot in a vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis late Sunday, according to police.
Staff at a Hennepin Healthcare hospital reported the shooting to officers around 10:40 p.m.
Responding officers learned after talking with the two women that one had a life-threatening gunshot wound, and the other had a wound that was not life-threatening.
Investigators say the women were inside a vehicle on westbound I-394 when someone shot at them. They drove to the hospital after realizing they had been shot.
No arrests have been made.
Police are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.