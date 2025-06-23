Watch CBS News
2 women injured after being shot in vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis; no arrests

By Nick Lentz

Two women are recovering after they were shot in a vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis late Sunday, according to police.

Staff at a Hennepin Healthcare hospital reported the shooting to officers around 10:40 p.m. 

Responding officers learned after talking with the two women that one had a life-threatening gunshot wound, and the other had a wound that was not life-threatening. 

Investigators say the women were inside a vehicle on westbound I-394 when someone shot at them. They drove to the hospital after realizing they had been shot.

No arrests have been made. 

raw-mon-crime-lab-shooting-on-394-mpls-06232025-murphy.jpg
Minneapolis police investigate a shooting on Interstate 394 on June 22, 2025. WCCO

Police are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

