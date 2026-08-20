Woman's life saved by ECMO machine thanks to new program designed to help rural Minnesotans

When your heart stops, time is everything.

Michelle Brant suffered a cardiac arrest while at her home in Zimmerman, Minnesota, back in March. In the United States, survival rates for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest are less than 12%.

That day, something went right. Her family was home, EMT quickly responded and an ECMO helicopter was called to Fairview Princeton from Fairview East Bank University.

"If they didn't do that, I probably would not be sitting here now," Brant said.

"During a cardiac arrest, there is no blood flow. Hearts [are] unable to pump blood," said Dr. Jason Bartos, a cardiologist and lead for Fairview's mobile ECMO program.

For years, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, has been available only in major Twin Cities hospitals. It's a machine that temporarily takes over the work of the heart and lungs, keeping oxygen flowing through the body after a cardiac arrest.

In January, the program expanded giving rural Minnesotans a better chance at survival by flying in lifesaving equipment and specialists when time is running out.

"In the United States we are the number one program delivering this type of care with ECMO via helicopter," Bartos said.

Months after cardiac arrest, Brant is happy and healthy and Thursday, she finally met the people who helped save her life and the vessel they used.

A rare reunion and a stark contrast to the emergency that brought them all together back in eight months ago. This time no emergency just smiles and gratitude.

"They risk their lives everyday for people like me and I just wanted to thank them," smiled Brant.

For her, the helicopter and ECMO machine are more than emergency equipment but symbolized a second chance at life.

So far, 12 patients have benefitted from this program, with 50% survival rate. Three of those patients were flown from Princeton.

Dr. Bartos says he has one main goal for future of medicine in the state.

"My hope is every Minnesotan has this therapy available to them between 1-5 years," he said. "So, everyone has a chance to survive like Michelle."

Michelle has a device implanted to prevent another cardiac arrest.