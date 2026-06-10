Woman struck by 30-foot tree in St. Paul park left with physical, mental wounds

A woman injured when a large tree fell during a block party in downtown St. Paul says she continues to face physical and cognitive challenges a week and a half after the incident.

Veronica Kingbird-Bratvold was walking through Mears Park with her niece, Dana King-Neadeau, on May 29, when a 30- to 35-foot tree suddenly came crashing down.

"We were just getting to the park and walking down the pathway, and I just heard people yelling," King-Neadeau said.

Kingbird-Bratvold said she remembers hearing the tree crack before losing consciousness after being struck in the back.

"Hearing the screams, the loud noise of the tree crack, and then next thing I know, I'm looking up a little bit, opening my eyes, and it's really dark," she said.

Bystanders and first responders rushed to help. Kingbird-Bratvold recalled one man who comforted her as she went into shock and an officer who helped stabilize her.

Veronica Kingbird-Bratvold was walking through Mears Park in St. Paul on May 29 when a tree fell on her. Robb Mitchell

"I'm thankful for him, and I'm also thankful for the officer. He held my head," she said.

Since the incident, Kingbird-Bratvold said she has struggled with pain, mobility issues, fatigue and cognitive difficulties, including problems remembering words. She said the trauma of the incident has left her with mental wounds, as family members help care for her during her recovery.

Despite the challenges, Kingbird-Bratvold said she knows the outcome could have been much worse.

"You just never know. In the blink of an eye, you just never know what could happen," she said. "Your life could be heading to the other side."

Kingbird-Bratvold has had several doctor appointments since the incident and is unable to work right now.

She wants to know why the tree fell. WCCO reached out to St. Paul Parks and Recreation with that question and is awaiting a response.