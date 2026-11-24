A woman who was part of a group that collectively stole $14.6 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison.

Aisha Hassan Hussein pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. After the 27-month prison sentence, she'll also spend one year on supervised release.

She pleaded guilty alongside four others, who were all tied to Ikram Yusuf Mohamed. The group claimed to run food distribution sites across the Twin Cities. Instead of delivering snacks and meals to kids, the group inflated claims and invoices, and solicited and received kickbacks.

Documents allege some of the money meant for kids went to rent and personal spending, including furniture, vacations, eating out and nearly daily Door Dash deliveries.