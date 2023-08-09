Woman pleads guilty to helping man escape after shooting at MOA Nike store

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman accused of helping two men escape the Mall of America after a shooting last year pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Selena Raghubir, 24, was charged with one count of aiding an offender after the fact. She, along with her boyfriend and cousin, were accused of helping Shamar Lark and Rashad May escape the mall after Lark fired at a group of people in the Nike store.

Raghubir worked at the Best Western near the mall, and her cousin, Denesh Raghubir, drove a hotel shuttle to pick up Lark and May, documents said.

Denesh Raghubir died of a drug overdose in March, and the charges against him were dismissed.

Selena Raghubir admitted in the plea to deleting text messages, which obstructed a police investigation. She will be sentenced on Oct. 6.

Lark and May were arrested in Chicago and extradited to Minnesota. Lark was sentenced to three years in prison and May was sentenced to 117 days in a county workhouse. Delyanie Arnold, Selena Raghubir's boyfriend, will serve 120 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse and another 120 days on home detention or work release.

Note: The above video originally aired July 27