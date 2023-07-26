MOA shooter Shamar Lark sentenced to 3 years in prison

Behind-the-scenes look at security measures at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A man who pleaded guilty to firing shots inside the Mall of America last summer has been sentenced to three years in prison.

A judge sentenced Shamar Lark to 36 months with credit for 205 days served Wednesday morning. Lark pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in June.

Per a criminal complaint, Lark fired multiple shots inside a Nike store last August, then escaped with the help of three others.

Rashad May was sentenced last month to 117 days in a county workhouse. Delyanie Arnold will serve 120 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse and another 120 days on home detention or work release. Selena Raghubir, who was also charged with aiding an offender, is scheduled to go to trial in August.

Note: The video above first aired March 10, 2023.