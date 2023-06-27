Rashad May sentenced for role in Mall of America Nike store shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting at the Mall of America Nike store last summer was sentenced to 117 days in a county workhouse.

Rashad May, 23, pleaded guilty in April to aiding an offender to avoid arrest in connection to the shooting. Police say May and 21-year-old Shamar Lark were in a group that got into a fight with another group at the Nike checkout counter on Aug. 4, 2022.

Lark and May's group left the store, but they later returned, with May allegedly goading Lark to open fire on the men who were still inside. No one was hurt in the shooting, but the mall shut down for nearly two hours.

Three others allegedly helped Lark and May escape the area using a Best Western hotel shuttle bus. The two were arrested in Chicago a week later.

May's plea deal includes a stayed sentence of 364 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse, but he does have to serve 117 days starting July 11. He will be on supervised probation for two years.

