Man accused of aiding MOA shooting suspects dies; charges dismissed

MINNEAPOLIS – One of the people charged with aiding an offender in a shooting at the Mall of America last summer has died, according to court documents.

A letter from Hennepin County Probation to the court said Denesh Raghubir died of a drug overdose on Monday.

Raghubir was charged with one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest for allegedly helping two men escape after one of them fired several shots inside a store at the Mall of America on Aug. 4, 2022.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has dismissed Raghubir's charge "in the interests of justice," according to a court document.

Two other people – Delyanie Arnold and Selena Raghubir – were charged with helping Shamar Lark and Rashad May escape the Mall after Lark allegedly fired several shots inside a Nike store.

Lark and May were arrested in Chicago and extradited to Minnesota. Lark's next court appearance is set for April 4. Separate trials for May, Arnold and Selena Raghubir are set to begin next month as well.