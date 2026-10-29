Woman killed by dump truck near St. Paul's Highland theater, police say

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, say a woman was killed by a dump truck Thursday morning at a busy intersection in the city's Highland Park neighborhood.

Officers were called to Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue around 8 a.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck near the Highland movie theater.

WCCO

Police say she was crossing Cleveland Avenue when she was hit, and first responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed for a couple hours as investigators, including the Minnesota State Patrol, collected evidence at the scene.

Police say the man driving the dump truck "remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation," and he is not believed to have been under the influence.

The victim's identity has yet to be released.