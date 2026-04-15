Woman found dead in Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota, sheriff's office says

A woman was found dead at a complex on the Mississippi River in Winona County, Minnesota, on Wednesday morning.

Officials in Trempealeau County, Wisconsin, called Winona County Dispatch around 7:45 about a report of a body, later identified as the woman, in the water at U.S. Lock and Dam 6, according to the Winona County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded after learning the location of the woman was within Winona County.

"Due to the difficult location, Winona firefighters rappelled down the dam and were able to safely secure the body," the sheriff's office said.

The woman has been taken to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office in Rochester, Minnesota, for an autopsy, according to officials. Her identification will be released at a later time.