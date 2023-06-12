Watch CBS News
Woman drove under influence of marijuana with 4 kids in car, Wisconsin police report

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A 38-year-old Illinois woman was arrested and faces charges after she allegedly drove while under the influence of marijuana, with four children in the vehicle.

Police say a state trooper pulled the vehicle over at about 5:30 a.m. Monday, on Interstate 94 near the 105-mile marker in Jackson County. The vehicle had been seen speeding, police say.

The state trooper noted the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver, a 38-year-old from Joliet, underwent a field sobriety test and was then placed under arrest.

Investigators say the four children in the vehicle ranged in age from 4 to 12.

The driver faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (first offense) with a child in the vehicle. She was also cited for speeding.

