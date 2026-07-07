Woman dies after being pulled from water near Bemidji, sheriff says

A woman is dead after being pulled from a lake near Bemidji, Minnesota, on Monday, authorities said.

The woman was swimming "when she became unresponsive," the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said. Just after 4 p.m., a 911 caller reported she was near the Mission Road Bridge in Ten Lake Township.

Multiple agencies responded, and a bystander helped a Leech Lake Tribal Police Department officer pull the woman from the water. They tried to save her life, and those efforts continued when she was taken to a local hospital. There, she was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The woman's death is being investigated.

This marks at least the fourth water-related death in Minnesota around the Fourth of July holiday. Three weekend drownings — two in the Twin Cities metro and one on Movil Lake in Beltrami County — caused officials on Monday to stress water safety.