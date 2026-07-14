Woman arrested in Monticello hit-and-run that killed dog, injured man

A central Minnesota woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a man injured and his dog dead, authorities said.

The 62-year-old St. Cloud woman was booked into the Wright County Jail Monday for probable cause leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, the sheriff's office said. She has not been formally charged as of Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred Friday morning in Monticello, Minnesota. Officials said a motorist struck a man and his dog who were walking near County Road 18 Northeast and Oak Ridge Drive before driving away. The man was hospitalized and the dog did not survive.