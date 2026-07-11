Man injured, dog dies in hit-and-run crash in Wright County

Wright County, Minnesota, sheriff's deputies are investigating after a vehicle hit a man, injuring him and killing his dog Friday morning.

Officials say they were called to County Road 18 Northeast and Oak Ridge Drive in Monticello around 7:30 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian. When deputies arrived the found a man and dog had been hit by a vehicle.

Officials say the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The dog did not survive the crash.

The sheriff's office is working to identify the suspect. According to the sheriff's office, a 2014 to 2016 metallic blue Subaru Forester, missing a passenger side mirror, is believed to be involved in the crash.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact them.