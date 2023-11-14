Woman, 70, killed in Elk Mound crash involving truck hauling livestock

ELK MOUND, Wis. — A 70-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Dunn County, Wisconsin late Monday evening.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and 970th Street.

A number of agencies responded to the crash and found the driver of a pickup truck, which was found in the ditch, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver of the pickup was attempting to turn and failed to yield to the other vehicle, a semi truck hauling pigs. Both vehicles went off the road down a steep embankment.

Authorities say that the semi driver was not significantly injured in the crash, and none of the pigs on board escaped.

The crash remains under investigation. The identity of the driver killed in the crash will be released pending finalization of the investigation and notification of her family.