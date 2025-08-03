WNBA-leading Lynx acquire DiJonai Carrington from Wings for 2 players and a draft pick

WNBA-leading Minnesota acquired DiJonai Carrington in a trade Sunday from the Dallas Wings for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and the Lynx's second-round pick in 2027.

Carrington averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20 games for the Wings, who acquired her from Connecticut in February as part of a four-team trade. This is the fifth WNBA season for the 5-foot-11 guard/forward.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick by the Lynx in the draft two years ago, is averaging 4.1 points a game this season. Since scoring 12.1 points a game as a rookie in 2023, the 6-3 forward from Maryland has averaged only 3.5 points in 47 games the past two seasons.

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington, left, pushes on Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Dallas. Julio Cortez / AP

Samuelson hasn't played since June 29 because of surgery on her left foot after playing only 16 games for the Lynx, who got the 6-foot guard from Washington in April. She played four games for Dallas in 2019.

The Wings waived 6-7 center Teaira McCowan, a seven-year WNBA veteran, to make room on the roster for the additions. McCowan averaged 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 17 games this season.

Minnesota is 24-5 this season. The Wings, with No. 1 overall draft pick Paige Bueckers, have lost eight of their last 10 games and are 8-21.