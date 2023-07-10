With ridership on the rebound, Metro Transit works to overcome its negative perception

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ridership on Metro Transit light rail is up 23% this year, and the new police chief says that's in large part to several changes on the ground.

But the biggest challenge for the LRT might be overcoming a negative perception.

Passenger Ricky Greer said he always has positive experiences.

"It's pleasant. I think it's really pleasant," Greer said.

For Robin Lund, it's a different reality.

"People who are threatening, people who are obviously not here to commute," Lund said. "They're here to sell drugs."

Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III says he also rides the Blue Line, alongside his wife.

"First six stops were pretty comfortable. We were elated. We said, 'Wow, what a nice system.' Then we hit Cedar-Riverside, then we hit Frankin. Oh my God, then we hit Lake [Street]. And it's like the floor fell from under us," Morales said.

Chief Ernest Morales III CBS

Maybe Morales saw what WCCO saw a few months ago: apparent open drug use and exchanges like drug deals.

Our rides on Monday were uneventful. There was security on the trains, on the platform, and at the station entrances. New signage was up at MSP Airport. There were new murals and new construction at the Lake Street and Target Field station.

"If you care about your property and you clean it up, people will follow," Morales said.

And transit officials say they have, especially during Pride Week and Taylor Swift's concerts last month. Overall, ridership is up 23%.

Reported crimes, however, are also up, according to officials. But Chief Morales stressed that's a reflection of a more proactive police presence.

"I going to encourage everyone to come back to the system. We're safer in numbers," he said.

The chief, still only four months on the job, says his biggest challenge is recruitment. The force is still short more than 60 officers, but there's a lot to be proud of.