With potential blizzard around the corner, crunch time for supplies is now

MINNEAPOLIS -- Bad weather over the next several days means right now is crunch time for those final trips to the store. Crowds of people are currently trying to pull those Christmas plans together.

The lines were long at Kowalski's in Woodbury Tuesday afternoon. It was a steady wait all day as people tried to beat the blizzard conditions moving in. People were getting their groceries and their spirits at stores across the metro, some people even buying some last-minute presents.

Something that makes Kowalski's unique is they have door helpers that can walk your groceries out to your car for you. Over the next few days, they are bringing in extra handlers to help people to their cars while conditions are worse.

WCCO checked in with some shoppers at Dean's Supermarket in Osseo.

"Marathon Christmas shopping, truly," shopper Jeanne Slyter said. "Groceries, last minute gift cards, couple of presents if i can find them."

"I love, love, love winter. I just don't love driving in it," shopper Trisha Wedebrand said.

If you think the stores are crowded, the parking lots are even worse. Patience is the name of the game is you're going out to get all your errands done before tomorrow's storm.

One other thing is clear: procrastinators shouldn't wait until Dec. 23 this year to get Christmas groceries.