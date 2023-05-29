With fire danger high across Minnesota, DNR discourages campfires this Memorial Day weekend

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. – As people fire up the grills and sit around campfires this Memorial Day weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging people to be careful.

The entire state is under high to extreme fire danger due to dry and warm conditions, and a red flag warning was in effect all day Sunday for dozens of counties.

"If an ember gets lofted into dry grass, what's the probability that ember will start a fire? Right now today it's 100%. That will happen and it will spread quickly," said Allissa Reynolds, the DNR's wildfire prevention supervisor.

Reynolds says things like dragging trailer chains, grills, fireworks and campfires are particularly risky this weekend.

"I'd say campfires are definitely discouraged not just for the fire risk conditions but also the air quality alert in much of the state. So if you can avoid it at all, please do. It's just a bad idea," she said.

Each year, more than 50 wildfires are started in Minnesota from campfires that are not completely extinguished, too large, or unattended.

"Once you leave, make sure you actually douse the fire with water, stir it around with a shovel and then get down and actually feel it with the back of your hand to make sure there's no heat remaining in those coals," she said.

People cause 90% of Minnesota fires. So this summer, make sure you're not one of them.

While campfires are allowed, there are burn restrictions in place across the state, so you'll want to check ahead. As it gets more humid this week, that will help improve fire conditions.