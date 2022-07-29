Watch CBS News
Timberwolves

With Edwards, KAT strives for a pairing that "hasn't been seen since Shaq and Kobe"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Extended: Mike Max interviews Timberwolves' draft picks
Extended: Mike Max interviews Timberwolves' draft picks 08:32

By Julian Basena

MINNEAPOLIS -- When a young guard and big man duo — or really any talented pairing at all — emerges onto the scene as a potential long-term contender, it's fairly easy to dream big.

The fantasy doesn't get any better than Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. When considering what it takes to be the NBA's best, Karl Anthony-Towns looks at himself and Anthony Edwards and envisions a level of prowess similar to The Diesel and the Black Mamba in their heyday.

Since he signed his new $220-plus million dollar extension, Anthony-Towns has been particularly clear about his hopes for the franchise. The wholehearted ambition doesn't stop at early 2000s Lakers comparisons. KAT, while also wanting to retire with the Wolves, wants to bring a championship to Minnesota and give back to the franchise that ushered his rebirth.

"I'm not a man to forget about the people who took care of me when I didn't have anything. Minnesota, they gave me life," Anthony-Towns said at a press conference that made his extension official. "In a way, I was born again. They gave me a chance to be me and play basketball at the highest level with their brand on and they trust me to hold that brand to a high standard and I intend to do that for many years to come."

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 10:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.