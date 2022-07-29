With Edwards, KAT strives for a pairing that "hasn't been seen since Shaq and Kobe"

By Julian Basena

MINNEAPOLIS -- When a young guard and big man duo — or really any talented pairing at all — emerges onto the scene as a potential long-term contender, it's fairly easy to dream big.

The fantasy doesn't get any better than Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. When considering what it takes to be the NBA's best, Karl Anthony-Towns looks at himself and Anthony Edwards and envisions a level of prowess similar to The Diesel and the Black Mamba in their heyday.

How can KAT and Anthony Edwards compete to be the best duo in the NBA? “Go out there and play at a level that hasn’t been seen since Shaq and Kobe, if possible.”



Karl-Anthony Towns joins NBA Today fresh off agreeing to his new max contract with the Timberwolves: pic.twitter.com/OtSDtf3pOk — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 23, 2022

Since he signed his new $220-plus million dollar extension, Anthony-Towns has been particularly clear about his hopes for the franchise. The wholehearted ambition doesn't stop at early 2000s Lakers comparisons. KAT, while also wanting to retire with the Wolves, wants to bring a championship to Minnesota and give back to the franchise that ushered his rebirth.

"I'm not a man to forget about the people who took care of me when I didn't have anything. Minnesota, they gave me life," Anthony-Towns said at a press conference that made his extension official. "In a way, I was born again. They gave me a chance to be me and play basketball at the highest level with their brand on and they trust me to hold that brand to a high standard and I intend to do that for many years to come."