Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close

HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.

Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season.

Getty Images

While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.

