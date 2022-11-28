Watch CBS News
Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Gun deer season opener in Wisconsin
Gun deer season opener in Wisconsin 00:20

HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.

Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season.  

deer-hunting.jpg
Getty Images

While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.

MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021

