Wisconsin state trooper detained by ICE to be released from custody

A Wisconsin state trooper originally from South Africa is set to be released from custody after he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Thursday at an airport while trying to visit his parents.

Carel Aaron Van Der Merwe entered the country in 2019 at 14 years old and attended high school in New Mexico, according to his attorney.

According to Attorney Mark Christopher, Van Der Merwe's parents applied for asylum, and he was granted work authorization because the process can take years. Van Der Merwe attended the New Mexico Military Institute for college and wanted to serve in the U.S. military, but was not permitted because of his immigration status.

Van Der Merwe started working as a Wisconsin state trooper in July 2025. He is authorized to work in the country, according to Christopher.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that Van Der Merwe had legal permission to stay in the country until September 2019 but "in defiance of our nation's laws ... overstayed his admission."

WKBT in La Crosse, Wisconsin, said Friday afternoon that Van Der Merwe had a conversation with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and will be released.

"It's one of the more egregious and ridiculous cases I've ever come across," said Christopher. "I can't think of any public utility or benefit of detaining him."