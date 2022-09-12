Wisconsin memorial honors state troopers who lost lives in line of duty

FORT MCCOY, Wis. -- A new memorial in Wisconsin honors state troopers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The memorial was unveiled Friday at Fort McCoy, where the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy is located.

The memorial lists the names of all eight Wisconsin state troopers killed throughout the agency's 83-year-history.

One, trooper Gary Powless, served for about a year before his death in 1980. His sister Donna never forgets his service.

"He was very happy with his job and, on a personal level, he was a hunter, a fisherman, a great daddy, just a great daddy and a jokester, joking all the time," she said.

She says she keeps in constant contact with Gary's two children. They couldn't make it to the ceremony.