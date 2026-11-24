A Lafayette County, Wisconsin, adult has died in an ongoing measles outbreak, the third Wisconsin death connected to the outbreak this year, state health officials announced Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Lafayette County Health Department reported the death. To protect the family's privacy, the state will not release additional information about the death.

The first two deaths in the outbreak were children. An infant's death, announced Nov. 5, was the state's first from measles since 1990. A second child's death was reported Nov. 13.

The health department has now reported 918 cases and 19 hospitalizations among residents of 24 counties since August, including 88 newly confirmed cases since Friday. Its totals for 2026 are 920 cases and 20 hospitalizations.

The department said 913 cases, or 99.2%, were in people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

As of Nov. 13, the department had reported close to 650 cases in 20 counties, the most the state has seen in more than 35 years.

Nearly 100 department staff are working with more than 24 local and Tribal health departments and health care partners on the response. Since the outbreak began in August, the department has distributed close to 3,000 doses of MMR vaccine to local jurisdictions responding to confirmed cases and 13,660 doses to Vaccines for Children providers statewide. More than 55,000 doses have been administered to Wisconsin residents since August.

Nationally, the U.S. has recorded more than 5,000 measles cases this year, the most in more than three decades, according to CBS News' tracking of CDC data as of Nov. 20.

The department will not update its data Friday and will resume regular updates Tuesday, Dec. 1.